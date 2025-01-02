Netflix accidentally confirms ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 release date

Amid the record-breaking viewership of its season 2, Netflix seemed to have accidentally revealed the release date of ‘Squid Game’ Season 3.

The second season of the hit show streamed on December 26 and became the first series to debut at No.1 in all 93 countries where Netflix is available.

Following Season 2’s cliffhanger, fans were asking for updates on ‘Squid Game’ Season 3.

Now, Netflix seems to have accidentally given fans what they were asking for as a teaser video revealed the release date of the upcoming season.

A now-deleted clip posted on Netflix’s YouTube channel revealed that ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 will release on June 27 this year.

While Netflix quickly removed the video from its YouTube channel, fans of the show were quick to take screenshots of the teaser and share them on social media, creating a buzz regarding the upcoming season.

Fans of the show celebrated the accidental confirmation as the gap between the first two seasons was around a year, however, they will have to wait six months for ‘Squid Game’ Season 3.

Several alleged clips of the teaser made rounds on social media, showing that the contestants will be facing two robots in the Netflix show’s upcoming season.

It is worth noting here that ‘Squid Game’ creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had said that ‘Squid Game’ season 3 will be launched around the summer or fall of next year

“At this point, anything I might say is going to be a spoiler, so I want to be cautious. But what I can say is, after Season 2 launches, I believe we will be announcing the launch date for Season 3 soon,” he said when asked about the plans for the next season.”

“I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year,” Hwang Dong-hyuk added.