Leonardo DiCaprio to star in ‘Squid Game’ season 3?

Streaming giant Netflix has finally addressed the reports of Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio starring in ‘Squid Game’ season 3.

Notably, it all started back in 2022 as a wish of ‘Squid Game’ writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who expressed his desire to get Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio on board for the highly successful series and hinted that he might invite the ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ star to join the games in season 3.

Later, it was reported by a Korean publication that DiCaprio completed the filming for his brief surprise appearance last year, adding that the shoot was done under secrecy with more details about his character and plot under the wraps, to avoid spoilers.

However, Netflix has finally broken their silence on the matter, refuting the reports of DiCaprio’s casting in the South Korean series.

In an official statement, the streaming platform said, “The rumours are completely false. Reports of Leonardo DiCaprio’s involvement in Squid Game Season 3 are entirely unfounded.”

It is worth noting here that the 7-episodic season 2 of the dystopian series ‘Squid Game’ started streaming on Netflix last week, becoming the first series to debut at No.1 in all 93 countries where the streamer is available.

Meanwhile, season 3 has been announced to premiere on the portal sometime later this year.