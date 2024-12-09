‘Squid Game’ season 2 scores Golden Globe nomination before premiere

Netflix’s highly-anticipated show ‘Squid Game’ season 2 scored a nomination for Best Television Series at the Golden Globe Awards 2025 weeks before its premiere.

The show, which remains Netflix‘s most-watched show of all time, was nominated in the Best Television Series – Drama category alongside ‘The Day of the Jackal,’ ‘The Diplomat,’ ‘Mr and Mrs. Smith,’ ‘Shogun’ and ‘Slow Horses.’

While the other shows have already aired, ‘Squid Game’ season two is scheduled for a release on December 26.

Usually, movies get nominated at the Golden Globe Awards before their release, however, the Netflix show has changed the long-time practice.

It is worth noting here that to be eligible for an award at the Golden Globe Awards 2025, a show must have premiered in 2024, and submitted episodes to the voting body by November 4.

The first season of ‘Squid Game’ received three nominations including a win for Best Supporting Actor for O Yeong-su.

Meanwhile, the frontrunners in the comedy/musical categories include ‘Emilia Pérez,’ ‘Wicked’ and ‘Anora’ at the Golden Globe Awards 2025.

‘The Brutalist,’ ‘Conclave’ and ‘Dune Part Two’ are the strongest nominees in the drama race.

‘Shogun,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘Hacks’ and ‘Only Murders in the Building’ are expected to lead the TV categories.

It is to be noted that comedian Nikki Glaser will host the Golden Globes Award 2025 ceremony which will air live on January 5.

Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ tells the story of financially struggling people who decide to compete in deadly games to win a life-changing prize.

The series reveals the dark depths of human desperation and resilience as they work their way to enhance their lives.