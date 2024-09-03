SSGC managing director resigns

ISLAMABAD: Sui Southern Gas Company’s (SSGC) Managing Director (MD) Imran Maniar has resigned from his position to ‘pursue other opportunities’, ARY News reported.

Imran Manir was already working on a six-month contract extension going to be ended on September 13.

Imran Maniar excused from taking another extension as Managing Director SSGC and maintained that he would not be available after September 13.

Imran Maniar was appointed as managing director of SSGC in February 2021.

Meanwhile, the SSGC informed the Stock Exchange about the resignation of the development through a notice.

“Please be informed that an emergent Meeting of the Board of Directors of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) was held on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 4pm to consider the resignation submitted by lmran Maniar from the position of Managing Director (MD)/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO),” read the statement.

“The board, with the utmost respect for Maniar’s decision to pursue other opportunities, accepted his resignation,” it added.

According to the notice, Imran Manir’s final day with the company would be September 13, 2024.

The SSGC in its notice also acknowledged Imran Maniar’s contributions to company during his tenure and expressed gratitude for his services.