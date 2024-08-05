Street crimes in Karachi record 11pc surge in 2023: HRCP

Street crimes in Karachi witnessed 11per cent surge in 2023, revealed the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), ARY News reported.

As per details, the HRCP in its latest report has expressed concerns over the increasing number of street crimes in Karachi.

The report stated that Karachi witnessed over 90,000 street crimes in 2023 as compared to 80,000 in 2022, showing 11 per cent increase.

The HRCP reprot stated that 134 citizens were killed during resisting robberies and other incidents in 2023 while hundred were injured.

Over 59,000 motorbikes and 2,336 vehicles were also snatched from the citizens in 2023, the report stated.

The HRCP also expressed concerns on overall law and order situation of Sindh province and stated 3,296 police encounters were carried out last year, which is the highest number of police encounters in a year in Sindh.

In response to the recent surge in street crime incidents in Karachi, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has initiated a strategic crackdown, and formed a specialized force to tackle the criminals in the metropolis.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, convened a high-level meeting with the city’s top police officers.

During the meeting, IGP Memon strategically allocated the responsibility of handling the most critical cases to a team of 67 officers from Karachi’s police force with a total of 60 officers will be deployed from various districts, along with seven elite members from the SIU.