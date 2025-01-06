Sunil Gavaskar’s urges BCCI to stop ‘glorifying’ players

Former Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to stop ‘glorifying’ players and implement stricter measures to advance team India.

In response to India’s 1-3 Test series loss in Australia, Sunil Gavaskar emphasised the need to select players who demonstrate commitment.

Sunil Gavaskar criticized the Indian players and advocated for the dismantling of the star culture within Indian cricket.

Sunil Gavaskar, the first batsman to achieve 10,000 runs in Test cricket, expressed his frustration over the lacklustre performances of the Indian team during their tour of Australia, emphasizing the necessity for players to demonstrate greater dedication to the game.

India secured victory in the first Test against Australia by 295 runs but subsequently lost three matches, resulting in a series defeat.

“I believe the next 8–10 days are crucial. It is imperative that we move away from the star culture. Players must give their utmost to Indian cricket. Participation in every series should be mandatory unless there is a medical emergency. Those unwilling to play should not be considered,” Sunil Gavaskar stated in an interview to Indian news channel.

The 75-year-old expressed his disappointment over India’s failure to reach the World Test Championship final.

“It is time to cease the indulgence of players. We should have qualified for the World Test Championship final, but we did not,” he remarked.

“The cricket board must stop idolizing players and take decisive action. They need to understand that Indian cricket takes precedence, and personal priorities cannot overshadow this commitment. If players do not prioritize Indian cricket, they do not deserve to represent the country,” he concluded.