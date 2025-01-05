Gavaskar lambasts Gautam Gambhir, coaching staff over BGT loss

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has raised questions over the coaching of Gautam Gambhir after India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India began the five-match series with a victory in Perth; however, Australia responded strongly in Adelaide, winning the pink-ball Test to equalise the series.

The match in Brisbane concluded in a draw. Australia then secured victory in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and confirmed their series win in the Pink Test held in Sydney.

Several raised concerns about the team selection and the strategies of head coach Gautam Gambhir who took charge after Rahul Dravid stepped down from the position following India’s triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Gambhir’s tenure began on a disastrous note as India were defeated by Sri Lanka in an ODI series followed by a whitewash at the hands of New Zealand India on their turf.

In Gautam Gambhir’s tenure as the head coach, India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia after over a decade.

Reacting to the defeat in the series, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has called for asking tough questions from India’s head coach.

During an interview with an Indian media outlet, the former cricketer slammed the coaching staff and team management after India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy along with a spot in the WTC final.

“Questions have to be asked of him [Gautam Gambhir] and his coaching staff. What were they doing that we have this situation where we keep losing? We have lost when we should not have in India against New Zealand. The batting over there [India] and here was ordinary,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

A frustrated Gavaskar also emphasised the need for ending the ‘star culture’ in the Indian cricket team.

“I think the next 8–10 days are crucial for Indian cricket to take a good, honest look at itself. Most importantly, the star culture has to end. Total commitment to Indian cricket is non-negotiable. Players must make themselves available every single time unless there’s a genuine medical emergency. If someone isn’t fully committed, they shouldn’t be considered for selection,” Sunil Gavaskar said.