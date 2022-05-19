Supreme Court bars govt from transfers in high-profile cases

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has barred the government from the transfer of investigation officers in high-profile cases of the National Accountability Bureau and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), ARY NEWS reported.

The court further directed the FIA, and NAB to seal records of prosecution and investigations besides also issuing orders against withdrawing any case from the courts until further orders.

The apex court has issued notice to the secretary interior, director-general FIA, chairman NAB, prosecutors, advocate general, and head of the prosecution department. The court also sought details of the names included and withdrawn from the no-fly list.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has taken a suo motu notice of the perceived interference of the government office-bearers in the criminal justice system of the country on Wednesday.

The CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial took the suo motu notice of the government’s interference in the independence of prosecution following the recommendations of an SC judge.

This is a developing story.

Comments