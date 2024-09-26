Swabi police station rocked by blast

SWABI: A tragic explosion at the city police station in Swabi has claimed the life of a child and injured 31 others, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing local authorities.

As per the details, the incident occurred with initial reports suggesting the blast was caused by a short circuit in a room where weapons were stored.

Swabi’s District Police Officer (DPO) confirmed the explosion and stated that investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the blast.

The blast took place inside the police station, leading to a significant number of casualties.

Hospital officials have confirmed that one child was brought in deceased, while 26 injured victims have been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

Additionally, five more injured individuals were transferred to the Bacha Khan Medical Complex for treatment.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, and further updates are expected as the investigation continues.