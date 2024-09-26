web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, September 26, 2024
- Advertisement -

Swabi police station rocked by blast

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

SWABI: A tragic explosion at the city police station in Swabi has claimed the life of a child and injured 31 others, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing local authorities.

As per the details, the incident occurred with initial reports suggesting the blast was caused by a short circuit in a room where weapons were stored.

Swabi’s District Police Officer (DPO) confirmed the explosion and stated that investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the blast.

The blast took place inside the police station, leading to a significant number of casualties.

Hospital officials have confirmed that one child was brought in deceased, while 26 injured victims have been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

Additionally, five more injured individuals were transferred to the Bacha Khan Medical Complex for treatment.

Emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, and further updates are expected as the investigation continues.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.