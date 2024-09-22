Four cops injured in Swat police vehicle blast

SWAT: At least four cops sustained injuries in a blast targeting a police vehicle in Malam Jabba Road Swat, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials stated that the incident occurred in Jahanabad resulting in the injury of four cops.

A police spokesperson stated that the intensity of the blast is not known yet whereas the police personnel have reached the spot of the incident.

Earlier, at least two cops embraced martyrdom in a blast targeting police vehicle in Kuchlak area of Quetta.

The blast occurred near police vehicle on Bostan road leaving two cops martyred. Police officials stated that the area has been cordoned off and investigation is underway.