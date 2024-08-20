Sydney Sweeney to play Black Cat in Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man 4’?

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney reportedly has been offered the role of Felicia Hardy/Black Cat in “Spider-Man 4” led by Tom Holland.

Sweeney is reportedly in talks to appear in ‘Spider-Man 4’ in the role after facing a major career setback with her appearance in 2024’s “Madame Web” led by starring Dakota Johnson, according to a report by FandomWire.

It is pertinent to mention that Sydney Sweeney appeared as Spider-Woman in ‘Madame Web,’ set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. However, it does not have direct ties with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The movie opened with mostly negative reviews and was considered a flop at the box office, becoming one of Sweeney’s few major failures.

However, reports said that the “Euphoria” star was engaged in talks to play Black Cat in ‘Spider-Man 4,’ opposite Tom Holland.

The fourth movie in Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ films was revealed to be in development in February 2023.

According to reports, the Hollywood starlet may portray Peter Parker/Spider-Man’s new love interest given that Doctor Strange’s spell at the end of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” erased him from the memory of everyone on Earth including MJ.

Sydney Sweeney’s recent outing was in the horror movie ‘Immaculate’, which she also produced.

The ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The White Lotus’ actress plays a young American nun, Sister Cecilia, who enrols in a convent in rural Italy. While she struggles to understand what seems off about the establishment, she suddenly finds herself pregnant.