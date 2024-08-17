Tajir Dost Scheme: FBR notifies Karachi traders to pay Rs 60,000 advance tax

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday notified traders in Karachi, demanding an advance tax payment of Rs 60,000 per month under the Tajir Dost Scheme, ARY News reported.

FBR Karachi’s regional tax office issued a notice to the shopkeepers in the metropolis, demanding an advance tax payment of Rs 60,000 per month under the Tajir Dost Scheme, stating that the advance tax should be paid by the 15th of each month.

The scheme, aimed at simplifying tax compliance for traders, has caused concern among the business community, particularly in markets such as Liaquatabad and the electronics market.

The business community in Karachi expressed worry over another financial burden by the authorities and decided not to pay the advance tax under the government’s scheme.

A day earlier, the traders’ community announced a country-wide strike on August 28 against the Tajir Dost scheme introduced by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran in joint presser with other traders associations, demanded the withdrawal of the Tajir Dost scheme which they termed ‘unacceptable’.

The traders demanded that the scheme be immediately withdrawn and that the decision to impose heavy taxes on the export sector be reversed.

The traders also demanded to withdraw the increase in income tax slabs for salaried individuals and businessmen.