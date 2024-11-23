Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma to tie the knot soon?

Bollywood lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are reportedly all set to tie the knot soon as the couple has started hunting for a marital house.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As reported by Indian media, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who started dating last year, are expected to get married in 2025, and the couple has begun looking for their luxurious dream home to settle in after marriage.

The insider reports also suggest that the celebrity couple is excited to take their relationship to the next level and have started with the wedding preparations.

While the two have not been too out and about their affair in public, they haven’t tried to hide their likeness and affection for each other either. Despite being in the public eye with their romance since last year, Varma shared in an earlier interview that the lovebirds have still managed to keep some aspects of their relationship to themself.

“I think we were both aligned on the fact that if we like to spend time together and if we like each other, then there is no need to hide this. It takes a lot of effort to hide a relationship,” he added.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia questioned by ED in money laundering case

Notably, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who first shared the screen in Netflix’s anthology film ‘Lust Stories 2’, fell in love on the set.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varma was last seen in Netflix’s crime thriller series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, whereas, Bhatia last had special appearances in ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Vedaa’.