Tarar responds to Khaqan, Miftah’s criticism of ‘tax-laden budget’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Monday hit back at former PML-N leaders, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail, following the latter’s criticism of ‘tax-laden’ Budget 2024-25, ARY News reported.

Addressing a joint press conference, Shahid Khaqan and Miftah Ismail – who recently launched a new political party – castigated the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government for burdening the inflation-hit citizens by imposing more taxes in the Budget 2024-25.

Abbasi asked the government to reduce its expenditures instead of imposing taxes on the public, demanding review of the federal budget – which took effect from today following an accord by President Asif Ali Zardari.

He alleged that the government allocated Rs500 billion for legislators, stating that political favours were being prioritised over the welfare of the people. He questioned whether the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was aware of the massive tax evasion in the cigarette industry.

The former PM highlighted that Pakistan’s largest expenditure was debt servicing, and that no one was willing to tackle the issue of diesel smuggling. He also pointed out that factories in FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Areas) were not benefiting the local population, and that taxes should be levied on them as they were not contributing to the region’s development.

Meanwhile, Miftah Ismail suggested that taxing diesel and LPG smuggling could generate significant revenue, making other taxes unnecessary. He also recalled that the IMF had recommended taxing agriculture and real estate, which the government had failed to implement.

Responding to the criticism, Information Minister Attaullah dispelled the impression that Rs500 billion rupees are being distributed among legislators in the name of development schemes.

Tarar said the total amount of Public Sector Development Programme is Rs1,500 billion and made it clear that the government has no intention to give Rs500 billion to members of the national and the provincial assemblies. He said they have quoted an extremely exaggerated figure on the basis of misinformation.

The Minister further said the government is working on the agenda of introducing reforms to cut expenditure. He said department like Pakistan Public Works Department is being dissolved on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He said a committee on down and right sizing has also been formed under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. Besides, the government is actively pursuing privatisation of State-Owned Enterprises like the Pakistan International Air Lines.

He further said Anti-Narcotics and Culture divisions are being merged into the interior and the information ministries respectively, which will significantly help save the national kitty.

He also highlighted that the Prime Minister and the entire cabinet are not drawing any salary or perks to reduce government expenditure, which is a brilliant example of austerity.

Attaullah Tarar said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail should have also commended these measures of the government to save funds.

Regarding tax measures, Attaullah Tarar said various measures have been taken to achieve tax target of the FBR. He, however, clarified that no tax has been imposed on solar panels, pensioners, charitable hospitals, fertilizers, pesticides and medical equipment.

The Minister said real estate has been taxed to put them within tax net and bring the money circulation on record.

About the demands for fresh polls from a few politicians, Attaullah Tarar said next general elections will be held as per the schedule in 2029. He said there is neither any need nor a justification for fresh elections.