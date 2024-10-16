Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce-inspired film drops first look

Streaming platform Lifetime has dropped the first look for a film inspired by US pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The movie, titled “Christmas in the Spotlight,” stars Hollywood actors Jessica Lord, Laith Wallschleger, Jeannie Mai and Haley Kalil.

While the makers of the movie have not officially announced that it was inspired by the relationship of Swift and Kelce, the story similarity is uncanny.

The film tells the story of a pop star named Bowyn (Jessica Lord) who meets a professional football player Drew (Laith Wallschleger) backstage at one of her shows.

After the athlete professes his love for the pop star, they start a relationship.

“With each passing day they spend together, their feelings grow stronger… but can it last in the limelight, especially when they both have such hectic schedules? With people questioning if their feelings for each other are real or just for show, the pressure mounts from the press, paparazzi, their fans and even their family,” the movie description reads.

‘Christmas in the Spotlight’ is set to debut on November 23 as part of Lifetime’s full holiday schedule.

It is to be noted here that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went public with their relationship in September last year when the Hollywood actress-singer took Kelce’s invitation to watch him play for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kelce is also set to appear in a cameo role in Hollywood star Adam Sandler’s upcoming Netflix golf comedy “Happy Gilmore 2,” a sequel to his iconic 1996 movie.

Additionally, Travis Kelce is also scheduled to host the game show “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” on Prime Video

The series is scheduled to stream on October 16 with three episodes, followed by one episode weekly.