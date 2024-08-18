One dead, four injured after terrorists attack police mobile in Lucky Marwat

LUCKY MARWAT: A police mobile from Bargai police station has been targeted by the terrorists, resulting in the martyrdom of one policeman and three others injuries including an SHO, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Bargai area, where a heavy contingent of police has been dispatched to the scene.

The exchange of gunfire between the police and terrorists is ongoing as law enforcement attempts to regain control of the situation.

The authorities are on high alert, and additional reinforcements have been called to the area to ensure the safety of the residents and the security forces.