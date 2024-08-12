web analytics
Four craziest car concepts in history

The world of automotive design has always been a playground for innovation and creativity. From bold predictions to groundbreaking designs, concept cars have often pushed the boundaries of what we imagine possible. In this post, we delve into some of the craziest car concepts that left a lasting impact on the automotive world.

Ghia Selene

Ghia introduced Ghia Selene in 1960 with the claim that in next decade everybody would be driving the same car. However, it never happened. Tom Tjaarda , born in 1934 and died in 2017, had designed the car. Here is a photo of Ghia Selena.

Ghia Selene (1960)

Bertone Carabo (1968)

Inspired by Alfa Romeo33 racer, Bertone Carabo was one of the most craziest car concepts. Bertone Carabo packed a V8 engine in middle of its body. It also boosted coloured glass and butterfly doors. The classic car was aerodynamic.

Bertone Carabo (1968) Concept cars design

Chevrolet Astro III (1969)

When one picks a blank page to design car, one thing is obvious for him or her to get the wheel layout spot on, not just close. However, General Motors’ designers forgot that simple rule and put the Astro III’s front wheels is a way that they gave a look of three-wheeler instead of an expensive car. Experts say that the designers compromised the stability but the car captured place in memories of car enthusiasm.

Chevrolet Astro III (1969)

Pinifarina Modulo (1970)

Pinifarina Modulo featured very less parts that were normally used in a normal car. For example, it had a canopy and enclosed wheels. This is why it was considered of the most craziest car concepts. No doubt, designers introduced big problems in the Modulo that require complex solutions at big cost.

Pininfarina Modulo (1970)- Concept Car

