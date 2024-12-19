Eddie Redmayne confirms return for ‘The Day of the Jackal’ season 2

Hollywood actor Eddie Redmayne has confirmed that he will reprise his role in season two of ‘The Day of the Jackal.’

“Thank you so much for watching and supporting The Day of the Jackal. If there’s one thing that the Jackal can’t stand, it’s a loose end. So we will see you soon for season two,” Redmayne said according to a Sky Instagram post.

While the makers had confirmed renewing the show for a second season, there were no updates on whether Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch would reprise their roles for the next season as it would have spoiled the ending of the first season, which released its finale on December 12.

‘The Day of the Jackal’ became the most popular series to ever launch on Sky after its first episode reached a UK audience of 4.5 million after 26 days.

The series is based on a 1971 novel by Frederick Forsyth which was adapted into a feature film in 1973.

‘The Day of the Jackal’ tells the story of the titular character Jackal (Eddie Redmayne), a contract killer “who makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee.”

“But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch), who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake,” as per the show’s synopsis.

In an earlier interview, the Hollywood actor revealed that he was initially reluctant to take up the titular role in the series.

“I loved the original movie and the Frederick Forsyth book. So when the first three scripts arrived in my inbox, there was a level of hesitation because you don’t want to butcher something you love” he said.

“I read the first episode or two of this series and I found it so propulsive and compelling and the character so enigmatic, that I just wanted to know what happened next,” Eddie Redmayne added.