‘The Day of the Jackal’: Eddie Redmayne’s thriller renewed for season 2

Hollywood actor Eddie Redmayne’s thriller series ‘The Day of the Jackal’ has been renewed for season 2 at Peacock and Sky.

Directed by Brian Kirk, the modern-day retelling of Frederick Forsyth’s same-titled novel ‘The Day of The Jackal’, which was previously adapted into the acclaimed political thriller back in 1973, stars Redmayne along with Lashana Lynch and Úrsula Corberó.

The show tells the story of the titular character Jackal (Eddie Redmayne), a contract killer “who makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee.”

“But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch), who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake,” as per the show’s synopsis.

The first season of ‘The Day of the Jackal’ began streaming on November 14 and proved a commercial success.

Apart from starring in the titular role, the Hollywood actor also serves as an executive producer on ‘The Day of the Jackal’ along with writer Ronan Bennett and Brian Kirk.

The cast of the show also includes Charles Dance, Richard Dormer, Chukwudi Iwuji, Lia Williams, Khalid Abdalla, Eleanor Matsuura, Jonjo O’Neill, Nick Blood, Sule Rimi and Florisa Kamara.

Eddie Redmayne was compared with the iconic 007 agent James Bond following his portrayal of a contact killer in ‘The Day of the Jackal’.

Responding to the comparison, the Hollywood star said that he was ‘flattered’ to be mentioned alongside, however, the tuxedo-clad agent role is not what he would personally consider to do in his career.

“Whenever anyone brings out the James Bond thing, it’s deeply flattering, but I love watching the Bond movies, and I don’t want to see me in the Bond movies,” Redmayne said at the London premiere of the series. “I want to see someone else in the Bond movies.”