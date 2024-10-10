‘The Idea of You’ sequel on the cards?

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, has teased a sequel to the hit film “The Idea of You,” starring Hollywood actors Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine.

The movie, which premiered on May 2, follows a 40-year-old single mother, played by Hathaway, who is swept up in a whirlwind romance with a 24-year-old pop star, portrayed by Galitzine.

Directed by Michael Showalter who co-wrote the screenplay with Jennifer Westfeldt, ‘The Idea Of You’ is based on the book by Robinne Lee.

During an interview with a US publication, Jennifer Salke was asked about the possibility of a sequel to the popular film.

Responding to the question, Salke teased planning for a sequel to the movie without sharing many details.

“Maybe! We announced that we’re making a “Red, White & Royal Blue” sequel [also starring Galitzine]. So you can look for us wanting to deliver more when there’s something that’s been so successful like that. But we’re definitely in business with [“The Idea of You”] director Michael Showalter — who’s not a woman, but he certainly did an incredible job bringing a very female story to light — and we see him as a preferred partner on some other things in the romantic comedy space,” she said.

According to the Amazon MGM Studios chief, the studio was working on breaking the tradition of male-led movies.

“It’s like, let’s get out there and break ground with women and see the results of that. And that’s happening. You have the Anne Hathaway movie — 50 million people just in the launch window. It must be way more by now. That, I think was a real — not wake up call for us, because we’re just building and building – but for everyone else it was like, “Wait a minute!” We have a tiger by the tail kind of thing,” Salke said.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Galitzine is set to portray the blond barbarian known as He-Man in “Masters of the Universe.”

Hollywood actress Camila Mendes has been roped in to play Teela, a warrior who is responsible for protecting Eternia’s royal family and may or may not become Prince Adam’s romantic interest.