Anne Hathaway’s ‘The Princess Diaries 3’ in the works

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway is set to return as royal Mia Thermopolis as “The Princess Diaries 3” is in the works at Disney.

The makers of the film have roped in “Crazy Rich Asians” writer Adele Lim to direct the upcoming sequel, Variety reported.

“As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life,” Lim said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

Debra Martin Chase, who originated the franchise, is producing ‘The Princess Diaries 3.’

Anne Hathaway, in April this year, first confirmed that Disney was working to make “The Princess Diaries 3.”

Without revealing any specifics, the Hollywood actress revealed that development continues on the long-anticipated sequel.

“We’re in a good place. That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place,” Anne Hathaway said.

Directed by late filmmaker, Garry Marshall, the 2001 pop culture touchstones followed the story of Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway), ‘an American teen who finds out she is a Princess of the fictional Genovia’. Julie Andrews starred in the titles as Clarisse Renaldi – the queen and Mia’s grandmother.

The Hollywood actress, has in the past, publicly stated her support for another part, as she said, “I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it.”

“If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen,” she added.