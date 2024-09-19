THIS smartphone brand dethrones Apple as world’s second-largest phonemaker

Xiaomi has surpassed Apple in global smartphone sales for the first time since August 2021, according to data collected from Counterpoint Research’s Smartphone 360 Monthly Tracker.

Xiaomi’s success in 2024 is attributed to its revised product, sales, and marketing strategies.

After a challenging period in 2022 and early 2023, the company streamlined its product lineup, focusing on standout models in each price range.

Key markets such as India, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East saw strong demand for Xiaomi’s Redmi 13 and Note 13 series, offering affordable 5G capabilities.

Xiaomi’s entry-to-mid-tier devices performed well, while its premium segment gained traction with foldable and ‘ultra’ devices

Apple’s seasonal slump in August, due to consumers awaiting new iPhone models, contributed to Xiaomi’s rise.

This year, the iPhone 16 series is expected to drive a significant surge in Apple’s sales, likely allowing the company to regain the number two.

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, features, price

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays respectively, offer larger screens and the thinnest bezels ever seen on an Apple product.

The iPhone 16 Pro introduces a new “Desert Titanium” color and is powered by the advanced A18 Pro chip, delivering top-tier performance. The iPhone 16 Pro Max features the best battery life ever on an iPhone.

The iPhone 16 Pro’s camera system is significantly upgraded, featuring a 48MP Fusion camera with a 24 mm focal length, 2.44 μm quad-pixel sensor, and 2x Telephoto capability.

Additional features include a 48MP Ultra Wide camera with a 13 mm focal length and a 12MP 5x Telephoto camera with a 120 mm focal length.

The device supports 4K video recording at 120 frames per second and includes a new Audio Mix feature, allowing users to create and layer music tracks through the Voice Memos app.

The iPhone 16 Pro starts at $999, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced from $1,199. Pre-orders begin this Friday, with both models becoming available in stores on September 20.