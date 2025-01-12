Three abducted after cross firing in Lakki Marwat

Three people were abducted following a crossfire between two factions in the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported, citing police sources.

According to details, the shootout between Doulat Khel and Shafiq group over old enmity.

Police said Shafiq group’s armed men abducted three people of Doulat Khel group after crossfire.

The three abductees were identified as Hayatullah, Mahabat Khan, and Shazar Khan.

Additionally, law enforcement has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against members of the Shafiq group.

The Lakki Marwat district has been in the news recently; on January 9, fitna al-khawarij kidnapped 17 unarmed civilian workers in the Kabool Khel area of the same district.

According to sources, the workers were taken hostage for extortion, after the assailants also set fire to a vehicle of a local contractor.

Authorities condemned the act, stressing that such crimes against Pakistan and its citizens have no connection to religion or Islamic values.

Security forces launched an operation, successfully rescued eight of the kidnapped workers.

Earlier on January 6, two police officers were martyred in a militant attack in Lakki Marwat.

The deceased officers, identified as Khan Bahadur and Hikmatullah, were on their way to the duty station when they came under fire near Jabo khel area, the police said.

The law enforcers reached the crime scene and initiated a search for the assailants, who had escaped following the incident.