Tom Hanks sparks health concerns after viral SNL appearance

Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has sparked health concerns among fans after his appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL) went viral on social media.

The 68-year-old actor was on the show to support host Martin Short alongside Hollywood stars Scarlett Johansson, Tina Fey, Paul Rudd, Alec Baldwin, Kristen Wiig and John Mulaney.

However, his SNL appearance became the point of discussion for all the wrong reasons as fans noticed that Tom Hanks’ hands were shaking during his stint.

The viral video of his SNL sketch showed cast member Bowen Yang bringing out a tray of cocktails as Tom Hanks picked up one of the drinks to hand to another cast member, saying: “May I offer you our signature cocktail, the Marty Tina.”

While holding the drink, the veteran Hollywood star’s hand appears visibly shaky.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed his shaky appearance and rushed to social media to express their concerns about the Hollywood star’s health.

“Tom Hanks was just on SNL and he looked ROUGH and I noticed his hands now have the same shake that Bill Clinton has acquired,” a user wrote.

Another added, “I also noticed it!!! And now I am concerned,” while a third wrote, “Is Tom Hanks ok?”

Meanwhile, a user recalled Tom Hanks’ past appearance on a show where he first exhibited the condition.

“He was on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ a while back and I noticed it there too,” the fan wrote.

It is worth noting here that the viral SNL appearance was not the first time fans expressed concerns about the Hollywood star’s health.

In June 2022, a video went viral showing Tom Hanks’ hands shaking during a premiere of ‘Elvis.’

The viral video showed the Hollywood star’s hands trembling as he struggled to keep a steady hold on a microphone.