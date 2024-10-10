‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’ voice cast revealed

Netflix on Thursday began streaming its animated action series “Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft” to bring back the most recent iteration of Lara.

The archaeologist has starred in numerous video games since 1996 and has been brought to life by Hollywood actresses Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, in three live-action films.

The character has not received a proper small-screen treatment besides 2007’s Revisioned featuring Minnie Driver voicing the role in five to seven-minute episodes.

However, ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’ has become the first full-fledged animated series to follow the iconic character’s adventures.

In 2013, a game titled “Tomb Raider,” chronicled Lara’s origins, which was followed by two sequels, “Rise of the Tomb Raider” in 2015 and “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” in 2018.

‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’ picks up shortly after the events of ‘Shadow of the Tomb Raider’, with the titular character being haunted by nightmares about the deaths of her loved ones, including Conrad Roth (Nolan North).

Hollywood actress Hayley Atwell has voiced Lara Croft for the series, actor Earl Baylon gave voice to Jonah Maiava, Zoe Boyle voiced Camilla Roth and Allen Maldonado is Zip in the Netflix animated series.

As per Netflix, ‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’ “continues right after the events of the Survivor Trilogy of video games — Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider — and finds Lara abandoning her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures.”

In an interview with a US media outlet, Hayley Atwell opened up on how the new Netflix series aims to create a “more complicated” depiction of the video game icon.

“[Director Meredith Layne] and [creator] Tasha [Huo] were really keen that we create a Lara that is recognisable as resilient, witty, with physical prowess [and] curious, but also someone that is a bit more complicated than that, that it’s not always driven by the big, bold brushstrokes of heroism.”