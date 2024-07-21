Toshakhana case: NAB continues probe against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

The investigation into the Toshakhana case against PTI founder Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi entered sixth day, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team, led by Deputy Director Mustansar Imam Shah, has arrived at Adiala Jail, according to sources.

This marks the sixth day of the NAB team’s investigation at Adiala Jail, focusing on the new Toshakhana reference. The NAB team is diligently working to gather information and evidence related to the case.

Sources indicate that the NAB team will present a progress report on the investigation in court tomorrow. The court has ordered the reappearance of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi on July 22.

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference related to Toshakhana, hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case.

The NAB team headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon arrested Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi from the Adiala Jail, the sources privy to the development added. The NAB team also recorded the initial statements from the PTI founder and his wife.