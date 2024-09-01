Traders to meet FBR chairman tomorrow to discuss reservations on Tajir Dost scheme

ISLAMABAD: The traders delegation will meet the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) tomorrow to discuss reservations on the Tajir Dost Tax scheme.

Businessman community in the country has voiced discontent, stating that the scheme’s introduction was “completely inappropriate”.

According to the Chief Coordinator Tajir Dost scheme, Naeem Mir, the deadlock between the traders and the FBR has ended and both the parties will meet tomorrow in Islamabad to discuss the issues regarding the scheme.

Mir said traders are patriotic and will make every possible cooperation with the state of Pakistan. “We will welcome the suggestions of the traders.”

Recently, traders observed a countrywide strike against the Tajir Dost scheme and heavy electricity bills.

The scheme, launched in March 2024, is a voluntary tax collection initiative aimed at integrating unregistered businesses into the existing tax system of Pakistan, as mandated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The scheme is expected to generate Rs 400 to 500 billion in national exchequer annually.

The FBR has urged all unregistered wholesalers, retailers, dealers, and shopkeepers to register under the scheme by April 30, 2024, stressing that re-registration is unnecessary.