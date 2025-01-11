Another man falls prey to road accident in Karachi

KARACHI: A man who sustained injuries in a road accident in Karachi breathed his last on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the deceased identified as Sardar Masih was hit by a car Friday morning on Karachi’s Shaheed-Millat Road and was rushed to the hospital where he died after being treated for a day.

According to traffic police, the speeding car struck the motorcyclists, causing them to lose control and fall onto the road.

A tanker truck, which was following the car, failed to stop in time and ran over the fallen motorcyclists. The tanker dragged the motorcycle and its occupants for a distance before coming to a halt, killing two persons.

The third man also sustained injuries in the incident and transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment where he died on Saturday.

the police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unknown individual on culpable homicide.

Sardar’s son recounted that his father was on his way when the car hit him, and a fellow worker rushed him to the hospital via ambulance.

Read more: Several passengers hurt in Islamabad green line bus accident

The police have assured that legal action will be taken against the unknown driver.

It may be noted here, according to rescue services, nearly 9,000 traffic accidents were reported in Karachi in 2024, killing 771 and injuring 8,174 citizens.

While in just the first ten days of the new year 2025, Karachi has also witnessed a surge in traffic accidents, resulting in 22 fatalities and 261 injuries.

In 2023, more than 1,400 people lost their lives and over 18,000 were wounded in road accidents in Karachi.