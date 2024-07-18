Transport Canada team praise PCAA airport’s security protocols

KARACHI: The Transport Canada Aviation Security inspectors commended PCAA airport’s security protocols, terming them in line with international standards and best practices, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The four-day aviation security assessment of Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, conducted by the Transport Canada Assessment Team, was completed today on July 18, 2024.

Transportation Security Inspectors Ms. Barbara Durette and Mr. Abdel Tahir led the assessment, hosted by PCAA and overseen by Director Avsec, Air Commodore (Retd.) Shahid Qadir.

Various security measures were evaluated, including passenger and baggage screening, perimeter protection, cargo, and catering security, as well as security protocols for direct flights to Canada.

The assessment team also monitored security measures for PIA flights to Toronto, assessing access control, aircraft protection, security searches, and related procedures.

A debriefing session was held at HQ CAA, where the team received crests and gifts from Mr. Nadir Shafi Dar, Deputy Director General, on behalf of Secretary Aviation, Capt (R) Saif Anjum.

The team expressed gratitude to PCAA for hosting them and commended the airport’s security protocols for aligning with international standards and best practices. The AVSEC assessment of JIAP Karachi was deemed successful, following the ICAO USAP Audit and GCAA-UAE assessment.