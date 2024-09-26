Triptii Dimri reveals surprising reaction to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ offer

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri has expressed her excitement over working in the upcoming horror-comedy film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” opposite Kartik Aaryan.

In an interview with an Indian media outlet, the “Animal” actress revealed that she could not believe when she was offered a role in the film, directed by Aneez Bazmee.

“It’s a wonderful film and an incredible franchise. I couldn’t believe it when I was offered the role – it was a dream come true! I can’t give away any spoilers, but Anees Bazmee has directed it brilliantly,” the Bollywood star said.

Triptii Dimri was all praise for her costar Kartik Aaryan who also starred in the titular role in the previous movie.

“Kartik Aaryan is amazing, and working with Vidya Balan, one of my favourites, was such a pleasure. I used to watch her perform on set in awe,” the actress said.

The Bollywood actor is set to reprise his role of Rooh Baba from the previous instalment released in 2022.

Weeks earlier, Aaryan revealed that the shooting for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ has been wrapped up and it was now in the post-production stage.

“Its teaser will also be coming in a few days. The film is releasing on Diwali, so now I am just excited. Can’t talk much about it, but its teaser has come out really very well,” he said.

It is worth mentioning here that the movie is set to clash with Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again” at the box office on November 1, 2024.

Reports said that the team and Aaryan attempted to convince Shetty to delay the release of his movie to avoid the clash, however, they were unsuccessful.