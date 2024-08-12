Triptii Dimri’s ‘Laila Majnu’ re-release set to surpass original box office earnings

“Laila Majnu” starring Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary as leads is set to surpass the original film in the box office collection after its re-release.

The romantic drama was re-released on August 9 and has earned INR25 million in its first three days and is set to surpass the lifetime collection of its original release, Indian media outlets reported.

Directed by Sajid Ali, ‘Laila Majnu’ was originally released in 2018 and generated around INR32.5 million in domestic box office revenue.

However, the Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary starrer has gained newfound popularity and has since generated INR25 million after its re-release.

The movie earned INR10 million during the first two days of its re-release while box office experts suggest that August 11 will be the largest for the film.

However, ‘Laila Majnu’ will not stay in the theatres for long due to the scheduled release of multiple movies on India’s Independence Day.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy “Stree 2”, Akshay Kumar’s “Khel Khel Mein”, and John Abraham and Sharvari’s action drama “Vedaa” are set to hit theatres on August 15.

Despite the short run of the movie’s re-release, box office experts suggest that ‘Laila Majnu’ is expected to reach around INR50 million gross by the end of its re-release run.

The romantic drama’s exceptional run is also the first time that any Bollywood re-release has touched the single-day mark of INR10 million gross at the box office.

While the movie had a lacklustre run in its initial run at the box office, it has since become a cult classic.

Written by Imtiaz Ali, the movie is a modern take on a classic folktale and stars Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri is reportedly being considered to play the lead role in a biopic on the late Bollywood actress Parveen Babi.

According to Indian media outlets, the film is scheduled to be produced soon and will reportedly shed light on the late actress’s life and career in Bollywood.