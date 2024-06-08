Triptii Dimri buys a lavish house in Mumbai after ‘Animal’ success

Bollywood starlet Triptii Dimri has gifted herself a lavish bungalow worth crores in Mumbai following the massive success of her breakthrough film ‘Animal’.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, actor Triptii Dimri, who has been on a roll after the humongous success of her last release ‘Animal’ with superstar Ranbir Kapoor, and with some big films in her kitty, has made a big purchase for herself, buying a new house in Mumbai.

According to the details, the plush ground-plus-two-storey bungalow, which spans a land area of 2,226 sq ft and a built-up area of 2,194 sq ft, near Carter Road in Bandra West, is valued at a whopping INR14 crore, while she also paid an additional 70 lacs as stamp duty and 30,000 registration fees for the purchase on June 3.

Notably, Triptii Dimri, who made her debut with a supporting role in Sridevi and Sajal Aly’s ‘Mom’, impressed the critics with her performances in ‘Laila Majnu’, ‘Bulbbul’ and ‘Qala’, before having her career breakthrough in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal’ last year.

She essayed Zoya Wahab Riaz aka ‘Bhabhi 2’ in the neo-noir action thriller of Vanga.

Next, she has an interesting lineup of films including ‘Bad Newz’, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and ‘Dhadak 2’.

