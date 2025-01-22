How to enable Truecaller’s new real-time caller ID feature on iPhones

Good news for iPhone users! Truecaller, the popular caller ID and spam-blocking app, has finally introduced real-time caller ID support for Apple devices.

This means iPhone users can now get instant information about incoming calls, just like Android users have been enjoying for a while.

This update relies on a new feature in iOS 18 called Live Caller ID Lookup, which allows apps like Truecaller to securely check incoming numbers against their vast database.

This means you’ll get more accurate and up-to-date information about who’s calling, helping you decide whether to answer or not.

But that’s not all! Truecaller has also added an automatic spam call blocker for iPhones. This handy feature will automatically block unwanted calls from telemarketers, scammers, and other annoying callers.

To use these new features:

Make sure your iPhone is running the latest iOS 18.2 and that you’ve updated your Truecaller app to version 14.0 or higher.

Go to your iPhone’s Settings, then tap on “Apps.” Select “Phone” and then “Call Blocking & Identification.”

Enable all the Truecaller switches and restart the app.

Truecaller has also introduced a “Premium Family Plan” that lets you share premium features like the AI Assistant with up to four family members. However, you’ll need a Truecaller Premium subscription to access these features.

Even without a premium subscription, you can still use Truecaller for free. You can manually search for numbers and get caller ID information for verified businesses, though you may see some ads.

This update brings Truecaller’s powerful features to iPhone users, making it easier to identify and block unwanted calls, and giving you more control over your phone calls.