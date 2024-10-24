Ubisoft confirms new Rayman game in development

Ubisoft has confirmed that it is working on a new Rayman game weeks after announcing a delay in the release date of Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

The developer has been the topic of several speculations from a plan of buyout to rumours of developing multiple games.

Now, Ubisoft has revealed that work on a new Rayman game was in the early stages after rumours suggested that the developer was planning to develop a new game.

“We are pleased to confirm Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Milan have recently started an exploration phase on the Rayman brand. The project is still in its early stages, and we will share more details later,” a spokesperson said. “As creator of the Rayman brand, Michel Ancel is being consulted to ensure consistency within the universe.”

The developer, however, did not provide much details about whether it will be a remake or a title that will carry forward the game universe.

Last month, Ubisoft announced a delay in the release date of the highly-anticipated Assassin’s Creed Shadows to 2025.

The developer noted the weak performance of “Star Wars Outlaws” and lower than-expected profit in the most recent quarter among the reasons behind the delay in the release date.

Initially scheduled for a release on November 15, Assassin’s Creed Shadows will now be released in February 2025.

Further, the developer announced departing from its longstanding tradition of the Season Pass model. Instead, it said that all players will be able to enjoy the game at the same time on February 14.