US Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Balochistan

The United States has strongly condemned the recent wave of deadly attacks in Balochistan, Pakistan, which claimed the lives of security officials and civilians, including the brutal murder of twenty-three innocent civilians in Musakhail.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department expressed deep sympathy for the victims, highlighting the ongoing suffering of the Pakistani people at the hands of violent extremists. “The Pakistani people have suffered greatly at the hands of violent extremists and terrorists,” the spokesperson said. “Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those killed in these horrific attacks.”

The violence in Balochistan, which unfolded on Monday, left at least 38 people dead in three separate attacks. According to the Pakistani military, security forces responded, killing 21 insurgents in what has become one of the deadliest days of violence in the restive province. Media reports indicate that in Musakhail district, twenty-three individuals were forcibly removed from buses, vehicles, and trucks before being fatally shot. The attackers then set fire to at least ten vehicles before fleeing the scene.

The State Department spokesperson emphasized the importance of U.S.-Pakistan cooperation in addressing regional security threats. “The United States and Pakistan have a shared interest in combating threats to regional security,” the spokesperson noted. “We will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.”

The spokesperson also reiterated the U.S. commitment to working closely with Pakistani leaders and civilian institutions to enhance their capacity to detect, prevent, and respond to threats posed by militant groups. “We will continue to engage with Pakistani leaders and partner with a range of Pakistani civilian institutions to build capacity in detecting, preventing, and responding to threats posed by militant terrorist groups,” the spokesperson affirmed.