US says denial of support for Pakistan’s ballistic missile program is its longstanding policy

The United States (US) has reaffirmed its denial of support for Pakistan’s ballistic missile program as part of its longstanding policy.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stated during a weekly press conference that denying support for Pakistan’s ballistic missile program has been a consistent US policy.

While the US acknowledged Pakistan as a long-term partner, it emphasizes ongoing disagreements, particularly concerning Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missile capabilities.

The US maintained that its policy has consistently denied support for this program, asserting that such actions are necessary to protect national security and prevent the US financial system from being utilized by ‘proliferators’.

Last week, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan considered the United States’ decision to impose sanctions on commercial entities over alleged connections to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program as biased and politically motivated.

In response to media inquiries about the US decision to impose sanctions on commercial entities over alleged connections to Pakistan’s ballistic missile program, she stated that similar listings of commercial entities in past were based on mere suspicion, involved items not listed by any export control regime, and yet were considered sensitive under broad, catch-all provisions.