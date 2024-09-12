‘Venom: The Last Dance’ trailer: Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock

Hollywood star Tom Hardy returned for the final time as Eddie Brock in the second trailer for Sony Pictures’ “Venom: The Last Dance.”

Known as the symbiote Venom from the “Spider-Man” comics, the third movie will see Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom on the run for their life.

As per the official logline of the final film in the trilogy, “Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.”

Apart from the Hollywood star, the cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham.

The post-credits scene of “Let There Be Carnage,” saw Venom teleported into the MCU. The scene showed Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man on a news broadcast.

Later, the character appeared in the post-credits scene of 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

While Eddie/Venom returned to their universe, they left behind a piece of symbiote.

‘Venom: The Last Dance’ stated to be Tom Hardy’s last outing in the trilogy, is set to hit theaters on October 25.

It is worth mentioning here that 2018’s “Venom” and 2021’s “Let There Be Carnage,” both opened in October.

The original film, directed by Ruben Fleischer, grossed $856 million at the worldwide box office, while the Andy Serkis-directed ‘Let There Be Carnage’ earned $502 million globally amid the pandemic.

The writer of the first two Venom movies Kelly Marcel is making her directional debut with the franchise’s third installment.

She and Tom Hardy wrote the script for the movie and the two are also producing it alongside Avi Arad, Hutch Parker, Amy Pascal and Matt Tolmach.