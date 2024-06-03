Venom: The Last Dance trailer goes viral

Sony Pictures on Monday dropped the trailer for Venom: The Last Dance, starring Tom Hardy in the lead role.

Sony has said that The Last Dance will be the final film in the trilogy headed by Hardy as Eddie Brock, Variety reported.

The movie is set to hit theaters on October 25.

According to the logline of the movie, “Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.”

The trailer begins with Tom Hardy fighting a group of criminals and later comes face-to-face with a huge symbiote alien from Venom’s home planet along with being a fugitive.

The viral trailer also shows Hardy riding a super-fast Venom-ized horse.

At the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the symbiotic landed in MCU due to the effects of Dr. Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) multiverse spell.

Venom, first released in 2018, grossed $856 million at the worldwide box office. The movie then got a sequel titled, Let There Be Carnage that was also a huge hit generating $502 worldwide during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

The writer of the first two Venom movies Kelly Marcel is making her directional debut with the franchise’s third installment.

She and Tom Hardy wrote the script for the movie and the two are also producing it alongside Avi Arad, Hutch Parker, Amy Pascal and Matt Tolmach.