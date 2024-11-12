VIDEO: Another robbery in Karachi caught on camera

KARACHI: Street crimes are still on the rise in Karachi as it seems that the government abandoned the populace to the robbers’ mercy.

In yet another robbery in Karachi’s Bhens Colony, a citizen lost his valuables as the incident has been caught on camera.

In the CCTV footage, it can be seen that two robbers on a motorcycle stopped near two citizens who were also on a motorbike. One of the robbers pulled out a pistol and snatched a mobile phone from one citizen.

The stolen items include cash worth Rs. 2,000. The robbers demanded additional valuables from the victim before escaping effortlessly. Another citizen managed to get away along with his motorbike

The incident occurred on Bhens Colony Road No. 3 and recorded on CCTV camera.

Earlier on November 6, a man was shot dead during a robbery attempt on Defense’s 26th Street. Eyewitnesses reported that the victim, identified as Muhammad Saeed, had withdrawn cash and was standing aside after noticing someone approaching.

The assailants, riding a motorcycle attempted to rob him, the deceased however opted to resist, as a result, the robbers fired 4-5 shots as they fled the scene of the crime.

A total number of 105 people have fallen victim to the rampant street crime in Karachi this year.

According to a report released by Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) in Aug Karachi witnessed a surge in street crime, with 5,960 incidents reported in the month alone.

Read More: Karachi reports 5,960 street crime incidents in August

The city saw a rise in street crime, including vehicle theft, with 23 cars stolen at gunpoint and 150 cars stolen.

Report stated that the motorcycles were also a target, with 656 stolen and 3385 reported stolen from various areas of the city.

Furthermore, robbers snatched 1737 mobile phones from citizens, while 3 cases of kidnapping for ransom and 6 cases of extortion were also reported.