Video of alleged Karachi police encounter surfaces

KARACHI: An alleged robber identified as Munir, was killed in a ‘police encounter’ in Jamshed Quarters, Karachi as video of the incident is surfaced.

According to police, the killed suspect was a habitual criminal involved in various motorcycle snatching incidents.

Footage of the Karachi police encounter shows two policemen on a motorbike chasing the suspect near Parda Park in Jamshed Quarters.

The suspect, who was riding a motorcycle, can be seen surrendering before the police by throwing away his weapon upon seeing the law enforcers.

Instead of arresting the suspect, police officials opened fire, resulting in Munir’s death. The footage also shows the suspect raising his hands in surrender before being shot.

According to police, Munir had three cases registered against him at different police stations. His accomplices, Muzaffar Chandio and Nadar Ali, were also arrested.

Earlier, an online bike service rider, tragically lost his life during a robbery attempt in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

Read More: Karachi reports 44,000 street crime incidents in first seven months of 2024

The deceased identified as Fahad Hussain, was a resident of of Shah Faisal Colony, was attacked by armed assailants while waiting for a ride.

CCTV footage shows Fahad grabbing one of the robbers, but the accomplice opened fire, fatally wounding him.

Police confirmed that the robbers fled the scene without stealing anything, taking advantage of the lack of police presence in the area.