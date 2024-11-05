Vijay Deverakonda sustains shoulder injury on ‘VD12’ set

South Indian cinema heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda has sustained a shoulder injury while filming an action sequence for his next film.

As reported by Indian media, Vijay Deverakonda injured his shoulder while shooting a ‘challenging action sequence’ for his yet-to-be-titled next film, ‘VD12’, with director Gowtam Tinnanuri. However, the young star continued his shoot despite the injury, as there was ‘no time for a break’.

Sharing an update on the injury, a source close to the ‘Arjun Reddy’ star’s team told a local publication, “Vijay is getting physio and rehab because his shoulder hurts after he got injured during a fight sequence.”

“But he’s still training for his role and shooting his scenes, doing his best not to escalate the injury further and pushing through the pain. There’s no time for a break on his schedule now,” the same person added.

Deverakonda or the film’s team have yet to release any official statement on the injury.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in ‘The Family Star’ with Mrunal Thakur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s co-starrer ‘Kushi’, after the failure of his Bollywood debut ‘Liger’ (2022) with Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, Gowtam Tinnanuri’s high-octane actioner is scheduled for theatrical release in March 2025.