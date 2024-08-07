Olympics: India’s Vinesh Phogat hospitalised after being disqualified before gold medal match

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris 2024 Olympics women’s 50kg freestyle final for being overweight, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said.

Phogat had been set to lock horns with Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal.

“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women’s wrestling 50kg class,” the IOA said in a statement.

“Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning.”

Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India’s pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today’s setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2024

“She’s been put on an IV drip due to dehydration at a poly clinic in Paris. India is going to lodge a protest against Vinesh Phogat being disqualified,” an IOA source told Tracking Paris.

The disqualification means Phogat will not receive a medal.

United World Wrestling, the international governing body of the sport, has yet to issue a statement.

Vinesh Phogat had beaten World No.1 and Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki of Japan to qualify for quarterfinals.