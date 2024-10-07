Badshah makes surprise appearance at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert; Internet reacts!

After British music star Ed Sheeran, Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh treated the U.K. concertgoers of his Dil-luminati tour, with the surprise appearance of Indian rapper Badshah.

The European leg of Dil-luminati tour had its stop at London’s O2 arena over the weekend and attendees were surely in for a treat as they enjoyed the live performance not only by Diljit Dosanjh but Badshah as well.

“The person I’m about to introduce is a wonderful human being and a great soul. I’ve known him for 15 years; he’s a big artist and my brother. So, everyone, at London O2, my brother and I are performing together for the first time—please welcome Badboy Shah Badshah,” introduced the ‘Chamkila’ actor before the two set the stage ablaze with their chart-topper ‘Naina’, from his heist-comedy ‘Crew’.

However, seems like not all the social users were quite glad to see the two musicians share the London stage and trolled the ‘Mercy’ singer in the comments section.

Reacting to the post, a social user wrote, “Invited nahi bheekh maangi thi mene aane ke liye taaki mujhe thodi HYPE mil jaaye (Not invited but begged for it to get a little hype),” while another simply named fellow rapper ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh’ in the comments with a red heart emoji.

“Dil jit .karan aujla.. Arijit Singh par atki hai badshah ki zindagi (Badshah’s life is dependent on them),” one more remarked.

“Yo Yo Honey Singh is the baap to everyone,” the fourth opined.