WATCH: Cop rams car into thief who stole 24 phones in an hour

The video of a police chase went viral showing a cop ramming his car into a bike-borne thief who stole 24 phones in the span of an hour.

The video of the high-speed chase showed two electric bikes chased by police cars on a busy road in London, a UK media outlet reported.

One of the electric motorbikes, who almost hit a mother and child walking on the sidewalk, was then cornered by traffic police cop Jordan Smith .

Footage of the incident showed the police car hitting the bike as the phone thief made a run for it on foot.

“Thieves on e-bikes will do anything to evade detection and arrest. And if that means endangering members of the public, then that’s exactly what they’ll do,” Smith told a local media outlet.

The viral video shows the suspect, identified as Sonny Stringer, attempting to run away as officers pulled a Taser and restrained him.

Police later found 22 phones in his bag, with two having been dropped when police struck his bike.

“When my partner and I first saw Stringer, he was coming round a bus and was about to mount the pavement where there was a mother holding the hand of a young child and pushing a pram,” Jordan Smith said.

“Those bikes can go as fast as 70mph and they’re a fair old weight, so if he’d hit the mother and her children, he could have killed or seriously injured them,” he added.

Stringer later pleaded guilty to 10 thefts, dangerous driving and driving without insurance and will be sentenced on August 8.

Chief Superintendent Rob Atkin said: “The successful capture and prosecution of a prolific phone snatcher shows City of London Police’s focus on detecting and bringing to justice those who steal from people on our streets.

“This was a team effort from our control team following the criminals on CCTV and communicating with officers on the ground, to response officers making risk-critical decisions to protect the public and effect an arrest.”