WATCH: Kieron Pollard hits Rashid Khan for five consecutive sixes

SOUTHAMPTON: Veteran West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard smashed Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan all over the park in The Hundred 2024.

Kieron Pollard, representing Southern Braves in The Hundred, launched a brutal attack on Rashid as he hit the Afghan spinner for five consecutive sixes towards the back end of the run chase against Trent Rockets.

Prior to his surreal thrashing of Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard was taking his time to get settled as he was on six off 14 balls.

He, however, made an astounding recovery and went on to score a 23-ball 45, paving the way for the Braves to chase down the 127-run target with a ball to spare.

For his quickfire knock, Kieron Pollard was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The Braves had slipped to 78/6 after 80 balls when Sam Cook dismissed Akeal Hosein.

Rashid Khan came to bowl the next over with Kieron Pollard on strike. The leg-spinner bowled a shorter delivery on the middle stump which Pollard comfortably launched for a six by backing away.

He struck a mightier hit on the next ball over the long-off boundary. Rashid bowled another straighter delivery and suffered the same consequence.

The leg-spinner then looked to change his line and bowled fractionally wide outside off but Pollard, fuelled with momentum, backed away again to make some room and pumped one over deep mid-wicket for his fourth six.

Kieron Pollard was then delivered a slower and fuller ball outside off by Rashid Khan and he effortlessly dispatched it for a mighty six over long-off.

Kieron Pollard’s onslaught turned the game on its head as the Braves were then required 19 off 15 deliveries with four wickets in hand.

His brilliant knock lasted on the 91st delivery of the innings when he was run out by substitute fielder Calvin Harrison. Coming out to bat at No.9, Chris Jordan then sealed the deal for Southern Braves by hitting a four on the penultimate delivery.