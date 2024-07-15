Man gets stuck in hospital elevator for two days

A man was rescued from a hospital elevator where he remained stuck for two days, leading his family to file a missing report.

The man, identified as Ravindran Nair, had arrived with his wife for treatment Saturday, July 20, at a hospital in Thirivananthapuram city of India’s Kerala state, a local media outlet reported.

The man entered an elevator as he was about to leave the hospital, however, he got stuck and remained there for two days while the staff and patients remained oblivious to his ordeal.

Indian media outlets reported that the 59-year-old man was at the hospital with his wife who worked in the hospital.

“He got into the lift to go to the first floor but claims that the lift came down and did not open. He says he shouted for help but no one came. His phone was also switched off,” a police official said.

Reportedly, the elevator got stuck in the middle of two floors while the man could not call for help as his phone fell out of his hand and broke.

According to the man, nobody responded to his distress calls despite him pressing the alarm and calling from inside the lift.

“I tried calling all the emergency numbers listed inside the lift, but no one answered. The alarm was also sounded, but no one came. After some time, I understood that it was Saturday and a Sunday the next day, and then I waited for help,” Nair told Indian media outlets.

Recalling his ordeal, the man said that he lost track of time as he remained stranded in the hospital lift.

“This morning, an operator came, and I pressed the alarm. We both forcefully opened the door from both sides, and I jumped out of it,” he added.

An official at the hospital said that the incident was revealed on Monday morning when the lift operator started it for routine operations.

Meanwhile, his family had filed a missing report after Nair failed to show up at his home after two days.

Initially, the family believed that he had left for work and was working extra time, however, they began to worry about his safety after he failed to return home after over 48 hours.