WATCH: Novak Djokovic takes a jibe at Wimbledon fans who ‘booed him’

Novak Djokovic came up with a hilarious dig at fans, who he believed booed him in the guise of cheering for his opponent at Wimbledon.

The 37-year-old Serb reached the last eight for the 15th time in his career after defeating Denmark’s Holger Rune on Tuesday.

However, he was annoyed by the fans at Centre Court who cheered his opponent Holger Rune, whose last name is pronounced Ruu-ne.

The seven-time champion did not hold back in his post-match interview and suggested that the chants of “Ruuune!” were an effort to boo him.

“To all the fans that have respect and that stayed here tonight, thank you very much from the bottom of my heart. I appreciate it. And to all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player — in this case, me — have a goooood night. Goooood night. Goooood night. Very good night,” Novak Djokovic said in his on-court interview.

When the presenter suggested the fans might had been chanting the name of his opponent, Djokovic disagreed, saying that the chants were an excuse to boo him.

“I don’t accept that, no, no, no. I know there they were cheering for Rune but that’s an excuse to also boo. Listen, I’ve been on the Tour for more than 20 years. So trust me, I know all the tricks. I know how it works,” he added.

Taking further jibes at the crowd, he went on to say that he had played in much more hostile environments.

“I played in much more hostile environments, trust me. You guys can’t touch me,” he said as a few chants of “Ruuune” or boos could be heard in the background.