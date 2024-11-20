Watch: Four monkeys on the loose in Karachi

KARACHI: Four monkeys are on the loose in the dense area of Al-bela chowk in Karachi’s Garden, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details received, locals of the area noticed around four monkeys in the vicinity and contacted the rescue team.

Upon being notified, members of the police and wildlife department also arrived at the scene.

Authorities of police stated that they are investigating how these monkeys ended up there.

The administration of Karachi Zoo has also denied that the monkeys appear in the area does not belong to zoo and not escaped.

In a bizarre incident happened last year, one of the monkeys recovered by the Sindh Wildlife team at Toll Plaza, escaped from Karachi City Court during the hearing.

As per details, the Sindh Wildlife team recovered 14 baby monkeys during a search of a bus coming to Karachi from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Charsadda.

The accused after being booked under violation of Wildlife laws in Sindh were presented before the court of district and sessions judge South along with the recovered monkeys.

During the hearing, one of the baby monkeys fled the courtroom. The baby monkey climbed the tree in the Karachi City Court.

The Sindh Wildlife team member tried every effort to grab the monkey.

The Karachi City Court while slapping a fine of Rs 100,000 on the accused involved in the smuggling of the monkeys directed the administration to shift the baby monkeys to Karachi Zoo and directed to provide them with better facilities.