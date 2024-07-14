VIDEO: 5-year-old boy attacked, dragged by group of monkeys

Social media users were in for a shock after a video went viral showing a 5-year-old boy attacked by monkeys in broad daylight.

The horrific incident occurred in Mathura of India’s Uttar Pradesh, when the minor boy was suddenly attacked by the wild animals, an Indian media outlet reported.

The viral video showed the boy, identified as Kishan, running in the street when one of the monkeys launched an attack and pinned him to the ground.

Another monkey was then seen joining the attack as the child attempted to save himself while the monkeys continued to hit him.

Reports said that the five-year-old boy left his house after his father sent him to get groceries from the nearby shop. As soon as Kishan reached the stairs of the Madan Mohan Temple, the monkeys attacked him.

The viral video showed a couple of women walking as the child was being attacked by the monkeys, however, they continued to go on their way without helping the five-year-old boy.

The video showed two monkeys pulling and dragging the child while he was also hit and pushed to the ground.

Later, a few men came running to rescue the child, however, the child had already broken free from the clutches of the monkeys and ran toward his home.

