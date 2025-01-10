Vidya Balan has netizens laughing with hilarious reel – Watch

Bollywood A-lister Vidya Balan has netizens in splits with her hilarious new Instagram reel, going viral on social media sites.
Taking to her official Instagram handle recently, Vidya Balan entertained her 9.8 million followers with a new funny reel, mimicking a humorous script from an Indian content creator.
“Please LI(C)E ….sorry I mean LIKE this post,” she wrote in the caption of the reel which sees Balan make a hilarious gesture of trying to pick lice from her hair as she struggles to remember an old proverb.
The now-viral reel has over 2.4 million views on the gram and it garnered numerous likes and comments for the Bollywood celeb.
Notably, in her career spanning almost two decades, the prolific actor has been a part of numerous superhit titles. Her finest performances though came in projects like ‘Parineeta‘, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa‘, ‘Paa’, ‘Ishqiya’, ‘No One Killed Jessica‘, ‘The Dirty Picture‘, ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and ‘Mission Mangal’ among others.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Balan was last seen in the big Diwali release, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, marking her comeback to the blockbuster horror-comedy franchise with Anees Bazmee directorial.